Imphal, Dec 24 (PTI) Improvised explosive devices (IEDs), countrymade rockets and other arms and ammunition have been seized in Manipur during a search operation conducted by security forces, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces conducted a search operation in Teijang village in Churachandpur district on Monday, and seized three countrymade rockets, a .303 rifle with magazine, four pistols with magazines, six countrymade bombs and 45 sticks of low-grade explosives, and other cartridges, a police officer said.

In another operation in Lesiang village in the same district, security forces seized nine IEDs and detonators.

The security forces also seized a 7.62mm LMG with magazine, a single-barrel gun, a 9mm pistol and two grenades and other cartridges in another operation in Ngariyan hill ranges along Maring Sandangsengba in Imphal East district, he said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic clashes between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May 3, 2023.

