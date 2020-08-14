Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha due to a low-pressure area formed over North-West Bay of Bengal off North Odisha-West Bengal coast between 8:30 am on Thursday and 8:30 am of Saturday.

Following the IMD prediction, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena on Thursday issued an advisory for all the district collectors, asking them to remain on alert and monitor the situation of 'enhanced rainfall' very closely.

"Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Malkangiri, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul and Balangir between 8:30 am today and 8:30 am of August 15," according to the advisory issued by Odisha Special Relief Commissioner.

"Situation may be closely monitored, districts under Orange and Yellow warning to remain prepared to meet any water logging/ localised flood-like situation including in urban areas," the advisory said.

In addition to this, collectors of the coastal districts have been asked to issue strict warnings to fishermen to not venture out in the sea. (ANI)

