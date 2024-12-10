Aizawl, Dec 10 (PTI) A four-day international paragliding accuracy championship and airsports festival, one of the country's biggest paragliding events, began in central Mizoram's Serchhip district on Tuesday.

The event, aimed to promote adventure tourism in Mizoram, was inaugurated by Serchhip Deputy Commissioner Paul L Khuma.

At least 30 participants, including 17 pilots from India and others from South Korea, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia took part in the championship.

Alongside the aerial event, the International Paragliding Championship and Aerosport Festival is hosting a variety of stalls at Zawlpui, showcasing the region's culture and attractions.

A fish angling event is also underway, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience tandem paragliding flights after the championship concludes.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma will attend the closing ceremony on December 13.

