Visuals of the fire at the building (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 10 (ANI): A fire broke out in the MLA hostel at Srinagar on Tuesday.

Visuals showed thick fumes of black smoke emanating from the building.

Firefighters reached on the spot to douse the fire upon receiving information.

Operations on the same are underway.

More details awaited. (ANI)

