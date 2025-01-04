Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the demise of soldiers in Bandipora district after an army vehicle veered off course and plunged into a gorge earlier today.

The Information and PR department of the Jammu and Kashmir government highlighted the LG's condolences in a post on X.

"Deeply grieved by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to a tragic road accident in Bandipora. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," said LG Sinha.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed sorrow over the tragic death of the soldiers.

"In his condolence message, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, offering his prayers for strength and solace during this difficult time. He also prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and wished a speedy recovery to the soldiers injured in the accident," read an X post by J-K government.

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army confirmed that a total of 4 soldiers died due to the accident, with three confirmed dead at the site, while another one succumbed to injuries later.

"On 04 Jan 24, while performing duty in Bandipora District, a vehicle of Indian Army skid and fell into the gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions. Injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals, for which we express gratitude towards the citizens in providing immediate succour. Tragically three bravehearts lost their lives in the unfortunate accident," Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Earlier, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also expressed grief over the loss of life of soldiers.

"The news of the martyrdom of many of our soldiers due to the accident of an Army van in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir is very sad. I pay tribute to the martyred soldiers and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have deep condolences for the bereaved family," said Rahul Gandhi in a post on X. (ANI)

