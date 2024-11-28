Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police cracked down the terror support base in the Jammu region as they searched more than 50 locations across the union territory, according to officials on Thursday.

The police also registered various cases against alleged Over Ground Workers (OGW) and detained them for questioning, the Jammu zone Assistant Director General of Police, Anand Jain said.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: 1 Injured in Explosion Near PVR Multiplex Cinema in Rohini's Prashant Vihar, Bomb Disposal Squad, Police Teams Begin Probe (Watch Video).

"We registered cases against OGWs and have searched more than 50 locations and are searching on more locations. We are targeting the support system of these terrorists," the senior police official said.

The search operations are in response to the recent terror attacks in the union territory.

Also Read | Pune: Dhanori Woman Extorts INR 4.64 Lakh From Friend After Threatening To File Rape Case Against Him, Booked.

"Last few months there were terrorist attacks and we also had successful encounters. We have started a crackdown on support system to this terrorist network," he said.

On November 23, Baramulla police in a joint operation busted a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A joint operation was launched in the forests adjoining the village Malwa, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer, by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and 62 RR.

According to the police, based on credible leads generated during the investigation, a joint operation was conducted.

During the search operation, the police recovered arms and ammunition, and it also destroyed the hideout, thwarted any possible untoward incident, and scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to derail peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley.

Earlier on the same day, aramulla Police attached multiple properties (double-storied residential houses at Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar, Tipper, Trailer, and a four-wheeler) worth Rs 1.72 crore, according to a police statement.

The properties belong to a notorious drug peddler Rafiq Ahmad Khan (Rafi Rafa) son of Gh Hassan resident of Trikanjan Boniyar, district Baramulla.

The properties were allegedly acquired from the illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)