Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Shopian police in Jammu and Kashmir announced in a press release that they have attached two residential properties belonging to a "terrorist" and a "terror associate" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

"In a significant move to counter terrorism, Shopian Police have taken strict action by attaching two double-storied residential properties under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). One residential house, registered in the name of Mohd Shafi Dar, father of terrorist Adnan Shafi Dar, a resident of Wandina, is situated on land measuring 4 marlas (Khasra No. 14) in the village of Wandina. The other residential house is registered in the name of Abdul Majeed Koka, father-in-law of terror associate Sajad Ahmad Khah, a resident of Melhoora, situated on land measuring 7 marlas (Khasra No. 1347/min) in the village of Melhoora. Both properties are valued at Rs. 50 lakh. Relevant entries have been made in the revenue records by the authorities, and notices prohibiting the sale or transfer of the attached properties have been duly served under the provisions of the UAPA," the press release stated.

The attachment is related to case FIR No. 94/2024 of Police Station Zainapora and was executed in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols, it further mentioned.

This action marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region. It underscores the commitment of the Shopian police to neutralising threats to national security and maintaining peace and order.

Shopian Police, working closely with other agencies, remain steadfast in their mission to take stringent measures against individuals and entities involved in activities threatening the nation's sovereignty and integrity, the statement concluded. (ANI)

