Ranchi, June 27 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Thursday distributed appointment letters among candidates trained at the Prejha Foundation colleges.

Prejha Foundation operates as a special purpose vehicle of the state government's Welfare Department.

The appointment letters were handed over to students of Skill College, Kalyan Gurukul, Nursing and ITI Kaushal Colleges run by the foundation.

According to a statement issued by the state government, 13 students of Gurukul Khunti have got placements with a Dubai-based company, while 18 students got selected by various domestic companies.

Soren urged the candidates to become a source of inspiration for other youths coming from the rural background.

The CM also laid the foundation stone of Gautam Medical College and Hospital in Ranchi, which will be the third private medical college of the state.

The super specialty hospital will be built at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

