Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 13 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Friday cleared the Mysuru Development Authority bill, sources said.

The bill seeks to replace MUDA with MDA.

The MDA will be in line with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which will not have MLAs in its board, government sources said. MUDA was recently hit by the site allotment scam.

The Lokayukta police registered a case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and others for the allotment of 14 MUDA sites to Parvathi in the Mysuru upmarket in lieu of three acres and 16 gunta of land 'acquired' from her in Kesare village in Mysuru city.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet has deferred the Gig Workers' bill that seeks to provide social security to those in the gig industry, especially the delivery boys.

