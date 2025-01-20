Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (PTI) The Left government in Kerala on Monday sanctioned two instalments of welfare pensions to be distributed to the underprivileged sections of society.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that Rs 1,604 crore has been allocated for this purpose. Around 62 lakh beneficiaries will receive Rs 3,200 each.

Beneficiaries will begin receiving their pensions starting Friday.

Hailing the decision, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that despite the Central government's relentless implementation of policies that strain Kerala's economy, the LDF government is resolutely continuing welfare activities without interruption. "This decision reflects that strong determination," he said.

In a statement, Balagopal said the amount will be credited to the bank accounts of 26.62 lakh people, while others will have the pension delivered to their homes via cooperative banks.

This instalment includes the pension for January as well as one of the pending instalments.

"Due to financial constraints, the pending welfare pensions will be disbursed during this financial year and the next, as stated by the chief minister in the Assembly. The first instalment was distributed during Onam, and the second instalment is being released now," Balagopal said.

In the statement, the finance minister also highlighted "the severe financial crunch caused by Central government policies" and said the action of the state government shows its "determination to ensure the distribution of welfare pensions without delays".

"Prioritising pension distribution remains a key focus," Balagopal said.

"Since March last year, monthly pensions have been provided without interruption. Since this government assumed office, approximately Rs 35,400 crore has been allocated for welfare pensions," he said.

Noting that Kerala has implemented the most comprehensive social security pension scheme in India, the minister said that the state contributes 98 per cent of the required funds, with less than 2 per cent coming from the union government.

"Among the 62 lakh welfare pension beneficiaries, only 6.8 lakh receive an average assistance of Rs 300 from the Central government. In Kerala, monthly pension beneficiaries receive Rs 1,600, with the state covering the remainder of the cost," Balagopal said.

He said the union government's contribution is nominal and applies only to old-age, disability, and widow pension beneficiaries, which is also pending.

Since November 2023, the state has provided Rs 419 crore in advance to cover the Central government's share, which remains unpaid, the minister added.

