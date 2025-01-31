Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], January 31 (ANI): In a crackdown on illegal immigrants, Kerala Police arrested 27 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Kochi on Friday.

According to police, the raid was conducted by the joint operation of the police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad on Thursday. In all, 54 people were taken into custody and were interrogated in detail.

District Police Chief, Ernakulam Rural, Vaibhav Saxena said, "Yesterday night, as part of a special drive in North Paravoor Police Station limits in Ernakulam Rural district, a raid was conducted jointly by police and Anti-Terrorism Squad. As a part of that raid, 54 people were taken into custody from one lodge. They were brought to the police station and interrogated in detail. Finally, we could understand that 27 out of them were Bangladeshis."

He further said that arrested individuals hold Bangladeshi ID cards, birth certificates and passports. He informed that an FIR had been registered against them.

"They had Bangladeshi ID cards and birth certificates. Two of them were also having passports. We are registering FIR under sections 13 and 14 of the Foreigners Registration Act. Further registration will be held fast and we will try to identify who has helped them, through which agency and agent help was given to them - we will identify all of them."

Recent reports indicate that Bangladeshi immigrants have been detained in several locations.

Earlier on Friday, Mumbai's Versova Police arrested two Bangladeshi citizens for illegally entering India and residing in Mumbai, officials said. Fake documents were also recovered from them.

Police have taken them into custody and initiated further investigation into their activities and how they managed to acquire the forged documents in underway.

Bangladeshi immigrants have illegally been staying in numerous places across India. In a most unexpected event, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan survived a major stab attack by an intruder late at night in his Mumbai home; the attacker was identified as a Bangladeshi national. (ANI)

