Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 26 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday participated in the 76th Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee watched the Republic Day parade as the state showcased their marvels.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Retirees To Receive 186% Boost in Pensions With Approval of 2.86 Fitment Factor? Check Details Here.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," PM Modi posted on X.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Breaks Protocol, Walks Down Kartavya Path To Greet People After Conclusion of 76th R-Day Parade (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto joined the celebration as the chief guest of this year.

This year, Republic Day highlights the 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and emphasizes "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, situated at India Gate, and paid tribute to the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the country, following which President Murmu unfurled the national flag, assisted by Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini.

As India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day today, people across the country are celebrating the day with great enthusiasm, immersing themselves in the spirit of patriotism. The atmosphere is vibrant, as the entire country comes together to honour its democratic values and the significance of the Constitution. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)