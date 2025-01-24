New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Sangita Saxena hosted the traditional 'At Home' ceremony at Raj Niwas in preparation for the upcoming 76th Republic Day, on Friday.

This year the 'At Home' had a very diverse range of guests and a varied spectrum which included Freedom Fighters, Padma Awardees from Delhi, students of Government as well as private colleges, according to an official press release.

"The families of Martyrs of Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service, sportspersons, Paralympians, Swachhagrahis and Divyangjan were also present at the event", the press release read.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, Rashtriya Rangshala Camp artists, tableaux artists, and tribal guests who would be a part of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

A program was organised at the Prime Minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, where PM Modi interacted with the gathering in an 'At Home' event.

The 'At Home' was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian Armed Forces, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, representatives of Foreign Missions in India, Vice Chancellors, Academics, Doctors, Lawyers, Civil Society, Media and officers from Government of India, Delhi Government, Delhi Police, Armed Forces, DDA, MCD and NDMC amongst others. (ANI)

