New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Tuesday took a dig at RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav over his remarks backing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for leadership role in INDIA alliance and claimed that the remarks were made in the context of 2026 assembly polls in West Bengal.

"West Bengal elections are approaching. That is why Lalu Prasad Yadav is trying to highlight Mamata Banerjee. She will lose the elections in 2026 and Rahul Gandhi will lose as well," the BJP leader told ANI.

Also Read | Those Who Made Headlines in 2024.

Chaudhary said everyone wants to support and vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India is progressing under his leadership.

Lalu Prasad, a former Bihar Chief Minister and a former Union Minister, backed Mamata Banerjee for leadership role of INDIA bloc.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2024: Seelampur MLA Abdul Rehman Joins Congress Hours After Qutting AAP, Alleges 'Party Ignored Muslims Rights' (Watch Video).

"Congress' objection means nothing. We will support Mamata. Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc). We will form the government again in 2025," he said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee claimed that the INDIA bloc has failed under Congress leadership and suggested that party leader Mamata Banerjee should take charge of the alliance.

"We had said earlier that Congress should understand that the INDIA bloc has failed under its leadership. It will be good if Mamata Didi is brought in for leadership (of the INDIA bloc). Out of all the leaders, Mamata Didi's name is on top when it comes to fighting politically," he said.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)