New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): A thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on Monday as a harsh coldwave and light rain was experienced in Delhi.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature recorded was 20 degrees Celsius.

Visuals emerged which showed people taking refuge in the night shelter homes located at Lodhi Road to protect themselves from the harsh winters.

"The temperatures have dropped here because it has been raining... the rain started around 5 am today.." said a local.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted below-normal cold wave days in northwestern India this winter.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city remained in the 'severe' category and was measured at 403 at 7 am as per the Central Pollution Control Board. (CPCB).

AQI in several areas of the national capital was also recorded as 'severe.'

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI at 439, 456 at Ashok Vihar, 473 at Bawana, 406 at CRRI Mathura Road and 430 at Narela.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

GRAP stage IV measures have been in effect in the entire NCR since December 16 after the deterioration in air quality.

Earlier on December 22, the AQI measured in the national capital was 'very poor' limiting the visibility of the city.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was 388 at 7 am on Sunday in the national capital. On Saturday, the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 398, as per the CPCB.

The Air Quality Index in several areas of the national capital was recorded as 'very poor.' The AQI was recorded 384 at ITO, 372 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, DTU 354, IGI Airport (T3) 372, DU North Campus 381, at 7 am on Sunday.

However, the AQI in several areas remained in the 'severe' category with 411 at Alipur, 427 at Anand Vihar, and 408 at RK Puram. (ANI)

