Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Emphasising cleanliness in Maha Kumbh 2025 as per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's direction Prayagraj Mela Authority on Friday organised a mass feast for Swachhata Mitras (sanitation workers).

In the mass feast, Swachhata Mitras were joined by the Special Executive Officer of the Mela, Akanksha Rana along with officers and staff of officers, and employees. During this, officials encouraged Swachhata Mitras and took a vow to make CM Yogi's resolution of Swachh Maha Kumbh successful.

Akanksha Rana, who also joined the feast, said that the purpose of organizing this community feast is to welcome the

Swachhata Mitras in the New Year, as well as to create a sense of community and belongingness among them.

Along with the Special Executive Officer, Anand Singh of the Sanitation Department and Sector Magistrates of Sector-3 and 4 Vinay Mishra and Sanjeev Upadhyay also participated in the community feast program.

Notably, CM Yogi had given clear instructions in the review meeting during his last visit to Prayagraj that cleanliness is the identity of Maha Kumbh. To make the Swachh Maha Kumbh campaign successful, not only the best arrangements for cleanliness will have to be made, but full care will also have to be taken of the Swachhata Mitras working in the Mela and their families.

According to the guidelines of CM Yogi, the Mela Authority is also using modern cleaning equipment along with the construction of 1.5 lakh toilets in Maha Kumbh.

Along with this, about 15 thousand Swachhata Mitras and 2 thousand Ganga Sevadoots are being appointed. Sanitation colonies are being built in every sector for the Swachhata Mitras to live and Vidya Kumbh School and Anganwadi are also being built for their children.

The community feast was organized in Sector-3 and Sector-4 near. In the coming days, Sector Magistrates will organize similar community feasts in all the remaining sectors.

Mahakumbh, held every 14 years in Prayagraj, is the world's largest spiritual congregation, drawing millions of devotees from across the globe. Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion.

Pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The upcoming Mahakumbh is expected to host over 45 Crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

