Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday visited Prayagraj ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025 and inaugurated "Mahakumbh Kalagram."

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dedicated efforts of Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations have been underway to make this event magnificent and divine.

"India's historic city Prayagraj is set to host a grand and divine event starting tomorrow. For a long time, under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dedicated efforts of Uttar Pradesh's Honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations have been underway to make this event magnificent and divine. With the dawn of tomorrow and the arrival of Purnima (Full Moon), this grand Kumbh will officially commence," the Union Minister stated.

"I am delighted to announce, on behalf of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India, the start of preparations for this extraordinary Kumbh, a celebration of tradition and heritage that encapsulates thousands of years of Indian history. This grand cultural gathering is a symbol of India's unity in diversity, its magnificence, and its spirituality," he added.

He said that the festival is recognised globally as a cultural and heritage treasure.

"This divine Kumbh Mela is set to once again exemplify India's unity and eternal spirit of devotion," Shekhawat said.

"It is estimated that over the course of 45 days, this grand event will witness the participation of approximately 450 million devotees," he said.

"The global interest generated by this Kumbh, evident through extensive media, social media, and electronic platform discussions, has amplified its grandeur and divinity to new heights worldwide. Astronomically, the Kumbh holds immense significance as well, occurring when the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter align in a divine conjunction. This celestial and spiritual convergence marks the beginning of an extraordinary event that has enthralled the world," the Union Minister added. (ANI)

