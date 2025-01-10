Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the Swarnim Bharat Gyan Kumbh Pandal of Brahmakumari on Friday at Maha Kumbh and praised how depiction of deformities in lifestyle were shown in the pandal through various films and how one can overcome those behaviour to attain a better life.

Speaking to ANI Brajesh Pathak said, "The way Brahmakumari has depicted deformities in human lifestyles through various films in their pandal is amazing. I wish this program success. Everything to make human life better is available here and I want to appeal to give away their ego and visit here. People will learn from this and bring about a change in themselves."

Meanwhile, as preparations intensify for the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Juna Akhada in a remarkable feat of dedication and craftsmanship, has completed the construction of its massive 4.75 lakh square feet pandal in Prayagraj.

Notably, the Juna Akhada, one of the oldest and largest of the 13 Akharas in India, is a Hindu monastic order that plays a significant role in the Kumbh. Spanning an expansive 4.75 lakh square feet, the pandal was constructed in a short span of 35 days, highlighting the incredible efforts and coordination involved in its creation.

The pandal is set to serve as a central hub for devotees and sadhus from across the country during the sacred event, which draws millions of pilgrims to the banks of the Ganges.

Speaking to ANI about the pandal, the pandal's architect Malini Doshi said, "Our occupied land is about 22 acres and the construction is in about 4.75 lakh square feet. We have arranged underground water supply and drainage so that the entire camp stays clean for 40-45 days."

"All of this has been inspired by Gujarat architecture. Among the main areas are a 24-hour hospital of 20 beds, free bhandara for all who come to the Mela, temple and Dutt Sadan for our VIP guests," said Malini.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Maha Kumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), to take a holy dip.

The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

