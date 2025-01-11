Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Shri Ram Lalla's Mahabhishek was performed at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to mark the first anniversary of 'Pran Pratishtha' on Saturday.

The historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony took place on January 11, 2025, following the alignment of the Hindu calendar. Last year, this sacred event was celebrated on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month. Therefore, this year, the Shukla Paksha falls on January 11.

Ayodhya is seeing a huge arrival of devotees as the city marks the first anniversary of the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The day started with Agnihotra with mantras from Shukla Yajurveda, which will take place two times, one from 8 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

It will be followed by chanting of 6 lakh Shri Ram Mantra along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

At Temple Ground Floor, 'Rag Seva' will be organised from 3 pm to 5 pm, followed by a congratulations song at 6 pm. Similarly, Musical Manas recitation will take place on the first floor of the passenger convenience centre.

A Ram Katha has also been planned at the 'Angad Tila' inside the temple premises, followed by a Manas Discourse and cultural program.

The temple Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das described the celebrations as "very beautiful." "The first anniversary is being celebrated very beautifully.

The entire Ayodhya city has been decorated," said Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das.

He also said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event by performing the Abhishek of Ram Lalla, followed by a three-day program featuring various cultural events.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held on January 22, 2024, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after the rituals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)