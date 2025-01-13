Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has requested Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to extend the soybean procurement period in the state by 15 days.

The chief minister on Monday reviewed the state Marketing Department's activities over the past 100 days and directed to establish a permanent mechanism to ensure hassle-free soybean procurement.

At the meeting, Fadnavis suggested setting up agro hubs along the Samruddhi Expressway under the Magnet Project, the Chief Minister's Office stated.

These hubs should be equipped with all necessary facilities, and a comprehensive plan for their development must be prepared and submitted.

The CMO stated that Fadnavis contacted Shivraj Singh Chouhan and requested soybean procurement expansion in the state by 15 days.

The soybean price issue became a talking point during the campaigning for Maharashtra assembly polls last year in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.

Farm leaders had alleged that agriculturists were forced to sell soybeans below MSP in the open market after excessive rainfall affected the cash crop's production in 2024.

The chief minister further instructed that preparations for soybean procurement, generally scheduled in November, should be completed by October in future. He called for finalising criteria for the permanent procurement system and ensuring that all necessary facilities are included.

Fadnavis also directed the submission of proposals for agro-logistics hubs in all four divisions in Maharashtra and stressed the importance of increasing the number of onion storage facilities, considering the growing demand.

"Onion storage structures are a suitable option for farmers and should be expanded," Fadnavis said.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Marketing Department, Rajagopal Deora, presented a plan to establish a Maha Bazaar in Navi Mumbai during the review meeting.

The mega market covering 200-250 acres will be of international standards.

Deora added that an agro hub in Jabhurgaon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has already been completed and is set to be inaugurated within the next 45 days.

The government is also planning to establish one market committee in each tehsil, catering to local produce, including fish markets in Konkan and markets for tribal products in tribal regions.

Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal outlined a classification system for market committees based on their income, ranging from Rs 1 crore to over Rs 25 crore, to enhance operational efficiency.

