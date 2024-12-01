New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): A 38-year-old man was found dead with stab wounds at a park in Prashant Vihar area of Delhi's Rohini district on Sunday morning, police said.

According to officials, police received a PCR call at 7.15 AM about an unconscious person in a park. Upon reaching the spot, they found a male body with stab wounds.

They said that the deceased worked as a delivery boy, and his belongings, such as his mobile phone, wallet, bag, and other items, were found intact, with nothing missing.

The body was shifted to BSA Hospital after the Scene of Crime (SOC) was inspected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Crime team, police said.

He is survived by his wife and two children and originally hailed from Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

We are further looking into the case, they added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

