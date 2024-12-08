Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) A 33-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly cheated of Rs 21.9 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him to trade in Bitcoin, police said on Sunday.

The complainant, a resident of Dombivli, received a call from an overseas phone number, and the caller lured him to trade in Bitcoin, assuring him of lucrative returns, an official said.

He said the man transferred Rs 21.9 lakh from November 8 to December 3. However, when he sought returns on his investment, the fraudsters did not respond to his calls or messages.

The police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act, and a probe is underway, the official said.

