Imphal, Nov 30 (PTI) The Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with the disappearance of 56-year-old Laishram Kamalbabu Singh on Saturday said the Army was carrying out search operations to locate the missing person.

Addressing reporters, JAC member Lourembam Anita Devi said, "Our members met army officials of Leimakhong Army Camp. They said a joint search is underway with Kangpokpi district police. However, the man is yet to be traced."

Devi added, "We will continue our agitation. It's been six days now. They have been saying search operations are underway since November 25. We want the central and state governments to address the woes and sorrows of Kamalbabu's family."

Meanwhile, the sit-in protest continued at Kanto Sabal in Imphal West district, where demonstrators raised slogans demanding that Kamalbabu be handed over to them immediately.

Meanwhile, Kangpokpi district-based Kuki body, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), along with the Leimakhong Area Protection Committee (LAPC), strongly condemned the abduction of Kamalbabu.

Supporting the ongoing search operations, the committee pledged full cooperation in efforts to locate and rescue the missing person. They also appealed to the suspected abductors, urging them to release Kamalbabu unconditionally on humanitarian grounds and reunite him with his family.

