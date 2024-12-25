Imphal, Dec 24 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday called on people to work towards peace and development in the northeastern state, as he extended Christmas greetings to all.

“As we step into 2025, let us work together towards building a healthier, more informed, and progressive Manipur,” Singh said in a post on X.

Earlier, the CM released the Manipur Calendar and Manipur Diary for 2025 at the CM's Secretariat.

"Ever since the BJP-led government came (to power), we have been trying to release and deliver Manipur Diary and Manipur Calendar before January 1. I congratulate all concerned officials,” he said.

The chief minister also asserted that the state government was working hard to complete pending infrastructure projects.

“A sum of Rs 3,500 crore has been approved for concrete cement roads. We are also working on an adventure water sports project of around Rs 100 crore at Loktak,” Singh said.

