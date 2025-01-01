Imphal, Jan 1 (PTI) Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Wednesday said Chief Minister N Biren Singh's apology for the ethnic conflict was an acknowledgment of the state government's failure.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme, Keisham said, "By apologising to the people in a press conference, Singh has admitted to the failure of the double-engine government in the state."

Keisham said, "What will be the future course of action? I want to ask him what he is going to do. The violence and firing continue even today. Singh has said he is sorry and apologised to the people. The people of Manipur should think about the responsibility and accountability of his statement."

Singh on Tuesday apologised for the ethnic conflict in the state which claimed more than 250 lives and rendered thousands homeless and appealed to all communities to forget and forgive past mistakes and start afresh.

Addressing reporters, Singh said there has been relative peace in the state in the last three-four months, which gives him hope that normalcy will be restored in the new year.

"I want to say sorry for what happened in the state. Many people lost their loved ones and many had to leave their homes. I regret and want to apologise. But after seeing relative peace in the last 3-4 months, I hope that normalcy will be restored in the coming year.

"Whatever happened has happened... I want to appeal to all communities to forgive and forget our past mistakes and start life afresh by living together in a peaceful and prosperous Manipur," he said.

