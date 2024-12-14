Imphal, Dec 14 (PTI) Manipur Police seized 5.87 kg of brown sugar from Senapati district, an officer said on Saturday.

Based on intelligence inputs, police raided a house in Chiphaodai village on Thursday and found the drugs in 150 soap cases, the officer said.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the illegal drugs and a case has been registered for further investigation.

The police also destroyed 10 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Molham village in Kamjong district on Thursday.

Two poppy cultivators of Leikoiching village were arrested. An FIR has been registered for further investigation, the officer added.

