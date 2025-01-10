Rishikesh, Jan 10 (PTI) A case has been registered against Piyush Agarwal, a son of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Premchand Agarwal, for allegedly cutting trees of protected species without permission.

Shivalik Circle Conservator of Forests Rajiv Dhiman said Piyush Agarwal was booked under the Forest Conservation Act for cutting trees in the Laldhar Range of Lansdowne Forest Division.

Reportedly, Piyush Agarwal had taken permission to cut more than two dozen trees to develop a personal property, but along with these, he ended up cutting two trees of protected species.

Premchand Agarwal is an MLA from Rishikesh and the finance minister in the Pushkar Singh Dhami government.

