Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday.

Indian Television actor Sudhanshu Pandey was also alongside and worshipped Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) on the occasion. They also participated in the Bhog Aarti of Baba Mahakal on Monday and during this, the actors were seen engrossed in the devotion of Baba Mahakal while sitting in Karthikeya Mandapam of the temple.

After the Aarti, they went to the gate of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and worshipped the Baba Mahakal.

After offering prayers, Shilpa Shetty told ANI, "I am feeling very happy that I came here and offered prayers at this Mahakaleshwar jyotirlinga. There is an amazing energy here. I got the opportunity to visit the temple after 18 years."

Thereafter, actor Shilpa Shetty, her husband and actor Pandey also visited Kal Bhairav temple located in Ujjain city and offered prayers to the lord.

Sharing her experience to ANI about her visit to the temple, Shetty said, "The prayer will be incomplete without visiting Kal Bhairav temple after coming to Ujjain, therefore I came here and worshipped the lord. I felt very good after visiting here."

On the other hand, actor Sudhanshu Pandey told ANI, "I offered prayers here and prayed that may peace and happiness reside everywhere. May every family be blessed with happiness and prosperity." (ANI)

