Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): The accused in an alleged stabbing incident in Mumbai's Mahim area has been detained, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, Mumbai police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday night under the jurisdiction of the Mahim police station, outside the Brand Planet shop in the LJ Marg area.

The victim is stable and currently under observation, police officials further added in their statement. (ANI)

