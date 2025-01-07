Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): A fire broke out in a flat of a building located in the Andheri West area of Mumbai on Monday.

The incident was reported in the Skypan Apartments, located off Link Road, opposite Laxmi Industrial Estate in Mumbai's Andheri West.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, household articles etc. in a flat of the building.

Soon after receiving the information, the officials of the fire department immediately rushed to the spot along with several fire tenders.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), no injuries have been reported till now. The incident was reported at around 10 pm on Monday.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

