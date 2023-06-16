Thane, June 16: As more facts emerge in the sensational killing of Saraswati Vaidya in Mira Road town, a Thane court on Friday extended the police custody of prime accused Manoj Sane till June 22.

Sane, 56, was arrested last week for allegedly killing his wife Saraswati, 32, and then chopping, cutting, boiling, cooking her body pieces to dispose them off in instalments. The blood-curdling murder came to light on June 7 after which Sane was nabbed and he was remanded to police custody till June 16. Mumbai Horror: Man Hacks Live-In Partner to Death, Boils Body Parts in Cooker in Mira Road (Watch Video).

Sane has been charged with killing Saraswati - whom he had married years ago, as per her sisters' statements to the Nayanagar Police in Mira Road town - and then attempting to destroy the evidence of the murder that shocked the nation. Mira Road Murder Case: Accused Manoj Sane Claims His Live-In Partner Saraswati Vaidya Died by Suicide, Says He Decided to Dispose of Body to Avoid Being Accused of Her Killing (Watch Video).

During the hearing on Friday, Sane's lawyer Atul Saroj argued against the extension of police custody. The investigators said that they had checked the cellphone records and the internet browsing details of Sane during the probe.

The bestial murder - committed on June 4 - came to light after over 48 hours when neighbours in the Akashdeep Building in Geeta Nagar locality complained of a stench emanating from the flat No. 704, later dubbed as a "house of horror".

