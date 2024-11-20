Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 20 (ANI): As voting is in progress for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed confidence that NDA would form government in both the states.

Vishnu Deo Sai said, "BJP and NDA are going to succeed in both places and governments will be formed in both the states. When they (the opposition) lose, they blame the EVMs and when they win, the EVMs turn out to be right for them."

Chhattisgarh Day which falls on November 1 is being celebrated at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Wednesday in the presence of Governor Ramen Deka.

"Today Chhattisgarh Day is being celebrated at the Indian International Trade Fair which is ongoing at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Chhattisgarh Day will be celebrated there in the presence of the Governor," he further added.

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 6.61 per cent till 9 am on Wednesday in the single-phase assembly elections that began earlier this morning, while Jharkhand registered a voter turnout of 12.71 per cent by the same time in the second phase of assembly elections in the State, according to the Election Commission of India.

As per the polling body's data in Maharashtra, Mumbai city recorded a voter turnout of 6.25 per cent, Mumbai Suburban 7.88 per cent, Nagpur 6.86 per cent, Thane 6.66 per cent, Aurangabad 7.05 per cent, Pune 5.53 per cent, Nashik 6.89 per cent, Jalgaon 5.85 per cent, Satara 5.14 per cent, Kolhapur 7.38 per cent, Dhule 6.79 per cent, Palghar 7.30 per cent, Nanded 5.42 per cent, Ratnagiri 9.30 per cent and Latur 5.91 per cent.

Jharkhand, which is undergoing the second phase of assembly polls recorded a turnout of 12.71 per cent till 9 am, with Pakur district with the highest turnout of 16.12 per cent while Bokaro with lowest turnout of 12.48 per cent.

As per the ECI, Deoghar recorded a turnout of 14.24 per cent, Dhanbad 12.76 per cent, Dumka 14.48 per cent, Giridih 12.69 per cent, Hazaribagh 14.02 per cent, Jamtara 14.90 per cent, Ramgarh 15.87 per cent, Ranchi 16.00 per cent and Sahebganj 14.17 per cent.

Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi exuded confidence saying that the BJP-NDA alliance will secure more than 51 seats in the polls and form the government as the people were discontented with the ruling Hemant Soren-led-JMM party in the state.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase on 288 seats of Maharashtra assembly elections and the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, covering the remaining 38 seats. (ANI)

