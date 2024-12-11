New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The NHRC on Wednesday said it has issued a notice to the West Bengal government over reports that a seven-month-old baby girl was allegedly abducted from a footpath and sexually assaulted by some miscreants in Kolkata in November.

The incident indicates "sheer lawlessness". Anti-social elements roam freely and indulge in any unlawful activity without fear, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) flagged in a statement.

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that a seven-month-old baby was allegedly abducted from a footpath and sexually assaulted by some miscreants in Kolkata, West Bengal, on November 30, 2024. The girl is reported to be the daughter of a homeless couple", it said.

She was seen lying on the pavement when some people spotted her and informed the police, the rights panel said.

The Commission has examined the news report's content, which, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the infant's human rights.

Therefore, the Commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and the DGP of West Bengal, seeking a detailed report within two weeks, it said.

The report is expected to include the status of the FIR, the health of the baby victim and compensation if any provided to the aggrieved family. According to the media report, carried on December 5, the baby victim is undergoing medical treatment at a government hospital in Kolkata, the statement said.

