New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) JNU did not cancel any seminar and the university exercises its autonomy to develop and conduct its academic curriculum and activities through its statutory bodies, MoS for Education Sukanta Majumdar informed the Parliament on Thursday.

Majumdar was responding to a written question in Lok Sabha asking whether the government or any external agencies pressured Jawaharlal Nehru University to cancel the seminars featuring diplomats from Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon.

"Central Universities exercise autonomy of decision making in the matters pertaining to administration and academics with the approval of their statutory bodies. The university has informed us that no seminar has been cancelled. It provides plural and democratic space catering to India's diversity by exercising its autonomy to develop and conduct its own academic curriculum and activities through its statutory bodies," Majumdar said.

Three seminars by the Iranian, Palestinian and Lebanese ambassadors, who were to speak on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, were allegedly cancelled by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last month, without citing any reason.

The respective embassies confirmed invitations to Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi for a seminar on October 24, the Palestinian ambassador on November 7, and the Lebanese ambassador on November 14.

A former university seminar coordinator filed a complaint against the Centre for West Asian Studies chairperson earlier this month, claiming that she was pressured to call off the events.

JNU had clarified that no seminar on the West Asian conflict was cancelled but it had to postpone one where Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi was scheduled to speak due to logistical and protocol reasons.

Amitabh Mattoo, the Dean of the School of International Studies (SIS) had said the invitations for two other events where Palestinian and Lebanese ambassadors were to speak — were not sent through official channels so there is no question of cancelling them.

