Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): In preparation for the upcoming Prayagraj Mahakumbh, the North Eastern Railway (NER) has equipped 80 train coaches with unique Mahakumbh-themed designs to enhance the travel experience of pilgrims.

These coaches, prepared at the Gorakhpur Mechanical Workshop, will form four rakes and operate as "Mahakumbh Special Trains," creating a vibrant visual spectacle for passengers traveling to the spiritual event.

NER Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Pankaj Kumar Singh, shared that the railway has completed extensive arrangements for the Mahakumbh. Two key stations in the mela area, Jhusi and Rambagh, have been upgraded with enhanced passenger security measures, expanded waiting halls, and other essential facilities to accommodate the expected influx of devotees.

Highlighting the unique initiative, Singh said, "We have designed some coaches with vinyl paintings that depict glimpses of the Mahakumbh. This initiative aims to give travellers a sense of the event's grandeur while also spreading awareness about the important bathing dates and cultural significance of the Mahakumbh."

In addition to the Mahakumbh special coaches, Indian Railways has announced plans to operate over 3,000 special trains during the event to manage the anticipated rush of pilgrims. Notifications for these special services are being issued, ensuring passengers have timely updates on travel options.

Meanwhile, an atmosphere of spiritual fervour and devotion has filled the air in Prayagraj as the much-awaited Maha Kumbh Mela draws near.

In preparation for the event, various Akharas on Saturday took out a grand Shobha Yatra before entering the Maha Kumbh camp. The procession was a vibrant display of devotion, with sadhus smeared in holy ash, adorned with garlands, and riding horses.

One of the prominent Akharas in the procession was the Niranjani Akhara led by the Acharya of Niranjani Akhara who was seated atop an open-top vehicle. Several other sadhus, carrying the flags of the Akhara, walked alongside. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti was also part of the procession.

Huge crowds lined the route, eagerly seeking a glimpse of the revered sadhus, while flowers were showered in a display of reverence and celebration. Niranjani Akhara is known for its focus on yoga, meditation, and the search for spiritual wisdom.

Speaking to ANI, former Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti urged people to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela.

"Today, the Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani is entering this Maha Kumbh area, and as you can see, there is not a single street where devotees are not gathered. This is the uniqueness of Bharat. Sanatan Dharma is that which unites everyone. This Maha Kumbh will be even grander and more divine than the one in 2019. I appeal to the people of the country to come and witness this moment." (ANI)

