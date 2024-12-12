Paradip (Odisha) [India], December 12 (ANI): Two days after 78 Bangladeshi fishermen were caught by the Indian Coast Guard, Odisha police confirmed that procedures are underway to send them to their parent country.

Deputy Superintendent of Police in Paradip, Santosh Kumar Jena told ANI that the fishermen were handed over to the police by the coast guard for verification.

Also Read | Dausa: Days Long Rescue Operation Ends; Child Dies After Being Trapped in 150-Feet Deep Borewell in Rajasthan (Watch Videos).

"78 Bangladeshi national fishermen were caught the day before yesterday...and had been brought to Paradip Police Station...they were handed over to us for verification and it has been done. Procedures are underway to return them (to Bangladesh)," the DSP said.

Earlier on December 10, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers along with 78 fishermen engaged in fishing within Indian waters.

Also Read | Public Sector Banks Treated As ATMs Under Congress-Led UPA Rule, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"In a significant operation aimed at safeguarding maritime security, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers along with 78 fishermen engaged in fishing within Indian waters," read a statement by the Coast Guard.

"The Indian Coast Guard Ship, whilst on patrol along IMBL identified suspicious activity within Indian Maritime Zone. The ICG ship intercepted 2 Bangladesh fishing trawlers engaged in unauthorized fishing activities. The vessels were identified as "FV Laila-2" and "FV Meghna-5", both registered in Bangladesh with 41 & 37 crew respectively," the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)