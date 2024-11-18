Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 18 (ANI): Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo confirmed on Monday that the farmers will get an extra Rs 800 on December 8 as part of the input subsidy distribution over and above the minimum support price.

Meanwhile, the state will be starting paddy procurement from November 20 from the Bargarh district, while the distribution of input subsidy will done on December 8.

"The CM has declared that the paddy procurement as per procedure will be started on November 20 from the district of Bargarh. The input subsidy distribution of Rs 800 will start on December 8 from Sohela in Bargarh district... Prior to that the MSP will be given," Deo, who is also the Agriculture Minister, told ANI.

He highlighted that the government is working towards making the procurement easier, as they have ordered grain analysers to be made available wherever needed.

"We have ordered some grain analysers, initially for some districts for procurement, the concerned department is making availability of the analysers in the other districts also. As things keep progressing the grain analysers will be made available there too," he said.

Speaking on the death of three elephants due to electrocution in the Sambalpur district, he said the deaths were caused because of people putting up electric fences to hunt wild boars in the area.

"Everybody knows that the electrocution of the elephants have been caused due to some people who are using electric wires and doing shikar (hunting) of wild boars. The government is having the matter inquired and investigated into and whosoever is found guilty will not be spared," the deputy CM told ANI.

Saying that it is the public's responsibility as much as it is the government's to protect wildlife, he added, "We want to take some steps against those people so that for others it becomes a detriment. It is the responsibility of the public also, you can't have the forest department or the energy department officers doing patrolling everywhere. The public and the villagers also should come forward and ensure such a thing doesn't happen." (ANI)

