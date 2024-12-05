Baripada, Dec 5 (PTI) Odisha Forest department personnel on Thursday arrested three poachers from Mayurbhanj district, an official said.

Based on the real-time AI camera alert, the forest personnel caught red-handed Karan Marndi (21) inside the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) with guns while entering for poaching, said Deputy Director STR, Samrat Gowda.

During investigation, another two accused, identified as Karu Hansdah (35) and Budhurai Soren (28) were also arrested from their villages, he said.

Gowda said five country-made guns, one half-made gun, gunpowder, pellets, explosives, snares were seized from their possession.

They were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and forwarded to the special court of CJM, Baripada for judicial remand, he said.

The seizure materials will be handed over to the police station for booking under the Arms Act, 1959 and Explosive Act, 1884. Further investigation is going on, the deputy director said.

