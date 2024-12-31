Puri (Odisha) [India], December 31 (ANI): Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has once again used his creativity to convey a crucial message this New Year.

On New Year's Eve, Pattnaik, along with students from his sand art institute, unveiled an impressive 100-foot-long and 45-foot-wide sand sculpture at Puri Beach.

The artwork, which reads "Happy New Year, Go Green," is a call for global environmental action.

Sudarsan emphasized the urgent need to combat climate change, highlighting the alarming rise in Earth's temperature.

"We must plant more trees to maintain the Earth's temperature," he urged, appealing to people worldwide to take action for the planet's future.

Pattnaik, a Padma awardee, has consistently used his sand sculptures to raise awareness about pressing environmental issues.

With over 65 international championships and festivals under his belt, Sudarsan continues to inspire people across the globe, using his sand art as a medium to convey powerful messages for a sustainable future.

