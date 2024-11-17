Chhatarpur (MP), Nov 17 (PTI) A government official received a show cause notice for allegedly laughing in the presence of his senior colleagues during a public hearing in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.

The show cause notice, issued on October 30, surfaced on social media on Saturday evening.

The notice was purportedly issued by additional collector Milind Nagdev to KK Tiwari, the assistant manager of e-governance at the district collector's office.

The notice stated that Tiwari was found laughing during the public hearing on October 29 in the presence of senior officials, which amounted to indiscipline and carelessness towards duty.

Public hearings are organised at select government offices on Tuesdays across the state.

In the notice, the additional collector stated that this was serious misconduct under the MP Civil Services Conduct Rules 1965 and punishable under MP Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules 1966.

Talking to reporters, the additional collector claimed he was unaware of how the show cause notice was issued and that he would inquire at his office.

Tiwari, however, said he had already submitted his reply to the notice.

