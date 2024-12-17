New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Congress MP Rajiv Shukla on Tuesday stated that the 'One Nation One Election' bill has many shortcomings, adding that the bill needs detailed discussions.

"On the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill sent to JPC, Congress MP Rajiv Shukla says, "It is good that the Bill was sent to JPC. We were also demanding the same. There should be detailed discussions of the bill in the JPC. There are many shortcomings in the bill," Shukla told ANI.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, called the bill unconstitutional and said that the Congress had opposed it.

"The government is arguing that crores of rupees are being spent in organizing elections and it is trying to save money. To conduct a Lok Sabha election, Rs 3700 crores is spent, this figure was given by ECI during the 2024 LS elections. Rs 3,700 crores is 0.02% of the annual budget. To save the 0.02% expenditure of the annual budget, they want to end the entire federal structure of India and give more power to the ECI. The ECI where there is no role of the Supreme Court in the election of its Commissioner. We have opposed this unconstitutional bill today...BJP could only get through the introduction of the Bill by a margin of only 65 votes. The entire NDA could not gather a 2/3rd majority to pass the Bill," he said.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and 'the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, were formally introduced in Lok Sabha after members voted on it. The bill proposes 'One Nation, One Election,' or simultaneous elections to both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The bill will be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed discussions.

On Tuesday, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha announced the result of the vote on the introduction of the bill in the house. The vote showed 269 members in favour (Ayes) and 196 against (Noes). This followed Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's formal introduction of the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, on 'One Nation, One Election' and his agreement to send the bill to a JPC in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said, "When the One Nation, One Election Bill was taken up in the cabinet for approval, PM Modi had said that it should be sent to the JPC for detailed discussion. If the law minister is willing to send the bill to JPC, the discussion on its introduction can end."

Meghwal also introduced a bill to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963; the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, as per the day's schedule. These amendments aim to align assembly elections in Delhi, Jammu Kashmir, and Puducherry with the proposed simultaneous elections. (ANI)

