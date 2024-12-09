New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): More than 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail and demanded a ransom of USD 30,000, Delhi Police said on Monday.

"I planted multiple bombs (lead azide, explosive compound used in detonators) inside the building. I planted multiple bombs inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive USD 30,000, I will detonate the bombs," the threat mail read.

This email came on December 8 at around 11:38 pm.

Meanwhile, Mother Mary's School, British School, Salwan Public School, and Cambridge School also received bomb threats via e-mail, Delhi Police said.

The Mother Mary's School stated that an email was received this morning regarding a bomb threat in school.

"Dear Parents, an email was received this morning regarding a bomb threat in school. As such the students are being dispersed immediately as a precautionary measure. You are requested to kindly collect your wards from your respective bus stops. On the footer, parents are requested to kindly come and collect their wards immediately. The Bus Route Incharges will keep you updated about the movement of the buses from time to time," Mother Mary's School stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi attacked the Central government and said that the BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security.

"After the daily incidents of ransom, murders, firing in Delhi, now threats of bombing of schools are being received. The law and order situation in Delhi has never been so bad before. The BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security to the people of Delhi," Atishi posted on X.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the people of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order.

"The people of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order in Delhi before. Amit Shah ji should come and answer the people of Delhi," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

Earlier, Delhi Public School in RK Puram and GD Goenka Public School in Paschim Vihar received bomb threats.

Vipin Malhotra, who is at GD Goenka Public School to take his ward back home, said, "We got a call from school management, half an hour after my ward reached school."

The school administrations have sent the students back home, while the police and Fire Department have also been informed at 7 am.

Earlier on November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The Court has set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives. (ANI)

