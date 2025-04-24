Srinagar, April 24: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and other party leaders on Thursday arrived at Sheri-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar to attend the all-party meeting. The meeting has been called by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to deliberate on the path ahead in ensuring peace, justice and resilience in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in the valley.

Earlier on Wednesday, Omar Abdullah said, "I believe it is our collective duty--as representatives of the people and as custodians of democratic values--to come together irrespective of our political affiliations and stand united in our response. I am, therefore, convening an all-party meeting to discuss the situation, express our joint condemnation of this act of terror and deliberate on the path ahead in ensuring peace, justice and resilience. The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, April 24, 2025, at 3 pm at SKICC, Srinagar." The central government has also called an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The meeting will be held at 6 pm on Thursday at the Parliament. According to sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Observes Moment of Silence for Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist attack Victims (Watch Video).

Earlier today, the Congress party demanded that the Central government conduct a "comprehensive analysis into the security failures and lapses," following the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. "Pahalgam is known to be a heavily guarded area, there is a three-tier security arrangement. It is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the security failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in the Union territory, an area directly under the purview of the Union Home Ministry. This question must be raised in the larger public interest," Venugopal said during the press meeting. Delhi: Official Spotted Taking Cake Inside Pakistan High Commission 2 Days After Pahalgam Attack, Evades Media Questions (Watch Video).

Following the terror attack in the tourist area of Pahalgam, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides. Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

