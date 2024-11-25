Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' on Monday, and said the scheme is providing shelter to lakhs of homeless families, a press release stated.

Pointing that thousands of people have got pucca houses under the scheme in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami said the state government is also providing assistance along with the Centre.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Housing for All (Urban), more than 34 thousand houses have been built in Uttarakhand so far. The state government has also signed a contract with the Centre for the second phase of the scheme, in which the beneficiaries will be able to get more financial grants, the release stated.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Housing for All (Urban), housing is provided to all the homeless families living in the urban area. A subsidy/grant is provided for housing construction under four components to homeless families with annual incomes ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.

Under the first phase of the scheme, a total of 64391 houses have been approved by the Government of India in the state. Out of the total 25976 houses approved under the beneficiary-based construction component, construction of 12222 houses has been completed till October, work on the remaining houses is in progress. In this, a grant of Rs 1.50 lakh per house (total Rs 263.71 crore approximately) has been provided by the Government of India, and a grant of Rs 50 thousand per house is provided by the State Government, stated the release.

Under the other component of the scheme, affordable housing, approval has been received from the Government of India for 15960 houses, out of which 11384 houses have been allotted and construction of 1894 has been completed. In this category, a grant of Rs 161.96 crore has been provided by the Government of India at the rate of Rs 1.50 lakh per house.

In this category, a grant of Rs 2 lakh per house is also provided by the State Government. In this way, the beneficiary contribution is only Rs 3 lakh per house. In the other component of the scheme, loan-based construction, all the 19919 houses approved by the Government of India have been completed, interest subsidy has also been provided through the bank in this category, the release added.

Secretary Urban Development Nitesh Jha said that now the Government of India has announced Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0 in September this year.

For this, the Uttarakhand government has signed a contract with the Government of India. For this, the Government of India has now increased the central share per house from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh. In this way, now the beneficiaries will get more assistance under the scheme, added the release. (ANI)

