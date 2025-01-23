New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Days after a Delhi court ordered the seizure of two M F Husain's paintings that were displayed at DAG here after a plea termed them "obscene", the art gallery has denied "any wrongdoing" and said police in its investigation "did not report any cognisable offence committed by it".

Judicial magistrate first class Sahil Monga had on January 20 ordered the seizure of the paintings of Hindu deities Ganesh and Hanuman displayed at the DAG and reserved the order on FIR after hearing arguments.

The court is yet to decide whether or not to direct an FIR after a plea by complainant and advocate Amita Sachdeva alleged the paintings had hurt religious sentiments.

The art gallery has issued a statement responding to the charges and said that it had "complied with the due process and furnished all information as required by the police".

"During the investigation into the complainant's version of events, the CCTV recordings of the exhibition at DAG's gallery and the artworks in question were readily submitted by DAG in immediate compliance with the police's request.

"After a detailed investigation spanning over 40 days and after reviewing the evidence collected from DAG (including the artworks), the police reported to the Judicial Magistrate on 20 January 2025 that no cognisable offence has been found to be committed by DAG," the statement said.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Sachdeva said the most revered entities of Sanatan Dharma -- Hanuman and Ganesh -- were insulted in Husain's paintings.

"This is obscenity. Depicted most revered deities in obscene manner a deliberate and malicious insult. Husain may be the greatest artist in the world, but he has no right to insult my deities," he argued.

He claimed there was an advertisement and thousands of people saw the painting of "deities being ridiculed". "Prima facie case is made out for exhibiting such offensive paintings for public viewing and hurting religious sentiments," added Sachdeva.

Ordering the seizure, Judicial magistrate first class Monga cited the police's action taken report, which said the investigating officer seized the security camera footage and the network video recorder of the art gallery.

The DAG further noted that not only the drawings "were acquired internationally in an auction and brought to India following due customs clearance", during the course of the exhibition, the gallery received about 5,000 visitors and no other person raised any objection.

"During the course of the exhibition, the gallery received about 5,000 visitors including scholars, academicians, collectors, students and art enthusiasts as well as journalists, garnering positive reviews in the press as well as from the public.

"It is noteworthy that no other person among about 5,000 visitors at the gallery raised any objection to any of the artworks displayed in this exhibition," it said.

The exhibition, titled 'Husain: The Timeless Modernist', opened in October 2024 and displayed a collection of nearly a hundred works that dealt with different phases of Husain's artistic journey from the 1950s to the 2000s.

Husain, one of the most celebrated Indian modernists, faced social ostracism on accusation of obscene art. As his art was met with violent protests, the painter left the country in 2006 and died in exile in 2011.

Husain was conferred with the Padma Shri (1966), Padma Bhushan (1973) and Padma Vibhushan (1991) for his works.

This is not the first time Indian art has found itself in a courtroom.

In October last year, the Bombay High Court had ordered the Customs department to release works by F N Souza, co-founder of the Progressive Artists' Group (PAG), and Akbar Padamsee that were seized in 2023 on the ground that they were "obscene material".

"Every nude painting or every painting depicting some sexual intercourse poses cannot be styled as obscene," the Bombay High Court had said.

The two artists had found themselves on the wrong side of the law earlier in their respective careers.

In 1954, Padamsee was arrested from his debut solo show at Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery for his paintings 'Lovers I' and 'Lovers II' that showed a man and woman in the nude.

Twenty-five years later in 1979, a handwritten manuscript and 62 drawings by Souza, sent via airmail from the US to a publisher in India, were seized by the Delhi Customs department on charges of “obscenity”. The paintings and the airmail containing Souza's drawings were subsequently released.

The fate of Husain paintings is yet to be determined as the court has reserved the order on an FIR against DAG. The art gallery is confident that the judicial process "will eventually deliver a just and fair result".

