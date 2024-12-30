New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the BJP government over alleged atrocities against Dalits and marginalized communities.

Citing a media report, she wrote, "The disrespect towards Babasaheb Ambedkar and the atrocities against the weaker sections are the core principles of BJP's rule."

Gandhi's remarks came after the death of a Dalit youth in police custody in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, with the victim's family claiming he was a victim of police brutality. She pointed to similar incidents, including the reported death of a Dalit youth in police custody in Parbhani, Maharashtra.

"The case of the death of a Dalit youth in police custody in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely serious," Gandhi wrote. "The family claims that the youth lost his life due to police brutality. Prior to this, there were reports of atrocities on Dalit families and the death of a Dalit youth in police custody in Parbhani, Maharashtra."

She continued to criticize the BJP's handling of law enforcement, adding, "It seems that under BJP's rule, the police have been given a free hand to carry out atrocities on Dalits, tribals, and the marginalized."

Last week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis targeted Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi calling his visit to Maharashtra's violence-hit Parbhani "a political meeting" and an "attempt to create hatred among people on caste lines."

"Rahul Gandhi has come here only for political purposes, this was just a political meeting, an attempt to create hatred among people on caste lines, he has been doing this work for the last many years, so I think his work of spreading hatred, he has completed it today in Parbhani," he said.

Fadnavis informed that the state government have announced a judicial inquiry into Parbhani violence assuring that no one will be spared and the strictest action will be taken against the guilty.

"The government of Maharashtra is sensitive, so we have announced a judicial inquiry into this entire matter. All the truth will come out in the judicial inquiry. Nothing will be hidden, there is no reason for it and if it is revealed in that investigation that the death has happened due to assault or any other reason, then no one will be spared and the strictest action will be taken," he said. (ANI)

