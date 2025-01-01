Katra (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], January 1(ANI): Jammu Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Kumar confirmed that the protestors detained in Katra would be released. The committee is expected to make decisions that balance both the spiritual significance and economic needs of the region.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ramesh Kumar a Deputy Commissioner said, "The protestors who were detained in Katra are being released. The residents of Katra have asked for the market to be opened. Work will remain shut till the discussions of the committee made by LG are ongoing."

Kumar said, "The committee will make decisions keeping in mind Katra's faith and economy."

Earlier on December 25, The Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Committee called for a 72-hour bandh in Katra starting Wednesday to oppose the Rs 250 crore ropeway project near the Vaishno Devi shrine.

The committee argues that the project threatened the livelihoods of local traders, labourers, and service providers who depend on the traditional pilgrimage route.

This protest follows previous demonstrations, including a complete shutdown in Katra on December 18, where local businesses and service providers suspended operations to voice their opposition.

The committee had temporarily suspended their strike until December 23 after discussions with the district administration but resumed protests due to a lack of resolution.

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has approved the Rs 250 crore ropeway project, which aims to facilitate a safer and faster journey for pilgrims, particularly those who find the 13-km trek challenging. The ropeway is expected to reduce travel time to six minutes and is scheduled for completion by December 2026.

However, local stakeholders fear the project will bypass traditional routes, adversely impacting businesses and services catering to pilgrims. They have demanded that the project be shelved to protect their livelihoods.

The ongoing protests have disrupted services for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Travellers planning visits during the bandh period are advised to prepare for potential inconveniences, consider postponing their plans, or explore alternative arrangements.

Meanwhile, on November 25, pony and palanquin owners along with the locals had pelted stones during the protest against the ropeway project.(ANI)

