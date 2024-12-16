New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab Mahila Morcha, Jai Inder Kaur, on Monday wrote to the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, urging immediate action regarding the atrocities faced by women during the municipal polls in Punjab.

In her letter, the BJP leader highlighted the 'egregious treatment' of women during urban body elections.

"On behalf of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Punjab, I urge the NCW to take immediate and decisive action against these appalling incidents," Kaur wrote.

She alleged that BJP candidates and their supporters were subjected to unspeakable abuse and violence by members and supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the nomination process.

"During the nomination process, women, including BJP candidates and supporters, were subjected to unspeakable abuse and violence by members and supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In Patiala, nomination papers of BJP women candidates were torn outside the DC office, and women were physically assaulted. Visual evidence clearly shows senior AAP leaders like MLA Chetan Singh Joramajra (Samana) and MLA Ajit Pal Kohli (Patiala) engaging in these despicable acts," she wrote in her letter.

Kaur further claimed that the Punjab Women's Commission has failed to take a stand, leaving the victims without support.

"The inaction of the Punjab Women Commission in addressing these atrocities is deeply disappointing. Despite being the statutory body responsible for safeguarding women's rights, the Commission has failed to take a stand, leaving the victims without recourse or support," the BJP leader said.

The BJP leader requested the NCW to take immediate action, including the formation of a fact-finding team to investigate the incidents and ensure accountability.

"Madam Chairperson, the women of Punjab look to the NCW for justice and protection. Your intervention is critical in setting a precedent that such atrocities will not be tolerated in any state of the country," she added.

Notably, polling for municipal elections will take place on December 21, with vote counting scheduled for the same evening. (ANI)

