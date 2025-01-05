Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 5 (ANI): In a crackdown against narco-drones, Border Security Force on Sunday recovered a quadcopter (drone) from a sugarcane field along the border in Amritsar district, according to a press statement.

A search based on specific input led to the recovery of 1 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from the sugarcane farming field adjacent to Ballaharwal village of district Amritsar, the statement said.

Also Read | Jalore Road Accident: 4 of Family Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle in Rajasthan.

Earlier on Saturday, the Punjab Frontier of the Border Security Force in coordination with the Punjab Police, conducted a joint operation and recovered a drone along with two packets of heroin along the Tarn Taran border.

The recoveries took place in two separate incidents and were based on actionable information received by the security personnel. In the first incident, security personnel recovered a drone along with a packet of suspected heroin weighing 562 grams from a farming field near the village of Dal in the Tarn Taran district, the release stated.

Also Read | Pratishtha Dwadashi Festival: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Perform Ram Lalla's 'Abhishek' in Sanctum Sanctorum on January 11.

In the second incident, another packet of suspected heroin weighing 632 grams was seized from the same area. The recoveries were made possible through reliable intelligence from the BSF's intelligence wing, technical interception, and the prompt action of BSF troops and the Punjab Police.

These efforts successfully thwarted the plans of narcotics syndicates operating from across the border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)