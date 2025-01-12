New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Director General of Railway Protection Force, Manoj Yadava lauded the recent Supreme Court judgement which termed the bulk procurement of railway tickets as a "social crime" and said it reaffirms Railway's commitment to maintaining transparency and fairness of the system.

The RPF DG further said the body is committed to ensuring that tickets are accessible to all legitimate travellers and will continue to act against those misusing the system.

"By addressing the misuse of ticketing systems by unscrupulous elements, this judgment reaffirms our commitment to maintaining the transparency and fairness of the Indian Railways' ticketing process. RPF remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that tickets are accessible to all legitimate travellers and will continue to act firmly against those attempting to misuse the system for personal gain," Manoj Yadava said in a press release.

He also urged people to report any irregularities to RPF and highlighted the helpline number and online portal that can be used for the same.

"We urge the public to report any irregularities and join us in safeguarding the integrity of the railway system. The helpline number 139 is common for all complaints. Alternatively, irregularities can also be reported through the RailMadad portal. RPF assures passengers of its continued vigilance and dedication to upholding the integrity of the railway system, ensuring a fair and efficient travel experience for all," the DG added.

The Supreme Court on January 9, described bulk booking of railway tickets as a "social crime".

The Apex Court held that the provision criminalises unauthorised procurement and supply of railway tickets, irrespective of the mode of procurement and supply.

This judgment was delivered on connected matters of Special Leave Petitions filed by the Ministry of Railways challenging the judgements of the High Courts of Kerala and Madras.

The judgment ensures that railway tickets, particularly for high-demand services such as Tatkal and reserved accommodations, are not hoarded and then sold at a premium by fraudulent unauthorized operators, making the criminal act punishable under Section 143 of the Railways Act 1989, the release stated.

The judgment has also extended the ambit of the Railways Act to explicitly include the procurement and supply of e-tickets booked online. Genuine passengers will benefit as the system becomes better safeguarded against misuse, it added.

The RPF DG further said that the effects of this judgment are far-reaching, as it sets a precedent to curb illegal activities in ticket procurement restore confidence in the railway ticketing system, and ensures that authorized agents and individuals operate within the framework of established rules, promoting fairness and accessibility for all.

"Additionally, it sends a strong message to potential violators that misuse of the system will not be tolerated, thereby fostering a more equitable travel experience for millions of railway passengers across the nation," he added. (ANI)

